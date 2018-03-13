Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews carried out a mercy mission for distressed pet owners after their dog fell into the canal near Chester but unfortunately died.

The circumstances are vague but the incident happened on a section of canal near Mollington close to a sluice gate about 3.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday, March 13).

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine from Ellesmere Port , the animal rescue unit from Lymm and a station manager from the Winsford HQ attended.

A passing staff member from the Canal and River Trust also went to assist.

The emergency vehicles parked up near the canal bridge on the Parkgate Road but firefighters had to walk for several minutes to access the scene.

Fire crews said the dog had been missing for about 30 minutes when it was discovered to have fallen into the water and had sadly died. The animal’s body has been recovered from the water.

The owners were said to be ‘distressed’ and ‘upset’.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to rescue a dog in the canal off Parkgate Road in Mollington. Crews used wading poles to locate the dog which was believed to be under water. Sadly, the dog was located deceased.”