The owner of a Chester shop that specialises in wigs for people who have lost their hair has been left devastated after vandals put a brick through the shop's window.

Rebecca Morgan opened Morgan's Wigs on Charles Street in Hoole back in January, saying Chester needed her 'vital service' of supplying wigs to cancer patients and people with alopecia.

But after spending the last three months building up a successful service to customers coming from as far as Stoke-on-Trent, Rebecca is devastated that she had to lose several hours' of custom cleaning up and having her window replaced after the incident in the early hours of Monday morning (April 22).

"A large brick was thrown through the window, smashing it with glass flying everywhere in the shop," said Rebecca. "This was so heartbreaking for us as we have worked so hard on building a successful service to people with medical hair loss issues.

"We have had to cancel appointments that were made by clients undergoing chemotherapy, that have or started losing their hair, and a young girl who was excited to collect her wig that had been donated by The Little Princess Trust.

"However after spending many hours clearing up and having the window replaced we are now back open and ready to offer our much needed services. But I want to make others aware that there are selfish people out there doing this in the community," she added.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "Sometime between 10am on April 22 and 9am the following morning, a brick had been through the window of a shop in Charles Street, Hoole.

"Police are investigating the criminal damage. Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number IML 44152.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.