A lorry has overturned on a slip road for the M56 this morning (Thursday, June 21) causing heavy traffic delays.

One lane is closed on the entry slip road on the westbound carriageway at J14 (Hapsford) heading from the roundabout down towards the main carriageway.

Restrictions are also in place on the roundabout according to traffic website Inrix, and emergency services are on the scene.

The incident is causing major traffic queues and drivers are advised to avoid the area.