An overturned car is causing major traffic disruption near Chester this morning.

The A55 Westbound exit slip road is currently closed due to an overturned car at J40 for the A51 Tarvin Road at Vicars Cross interchange.

The incident is causing traffic congestion all the way back to the M53 at J11 (M56 interchange).

This is on the carriageway heading up towards the roundabout itself, and Cheshire Police are currently on the scene dealing with the incident.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.