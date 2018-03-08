Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overnight road closures are taking place later this month to allow Cheshire West and Chester Council to carry out resurfacing works on a major route.

Affected will be the A483 Grosvenor Road and Overleigh roundabout with contractors operating between 8pm and 6am from Sunday, March 18 until Sunday, March 25.

The routes will re-open to all users during the daytime and pedestrian routes will be maintained at all times.

To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the travelling public a full road closure is needed. However access will be maintained for emergency services.

The two schemes are part of the council’s highway maintenance programme but have been programmed together to minimise disruption.

Works will take place at both locations at the same time:

■ A483 Grosvenor Road – carriageway resurfacing from Nuns Road in the direction of Grosvenor Bridge .

■ A483 Overleigh roundabout – carriageway resurfacing around the full roundabout.

Because of the nature of the works, there is no alternative but to fully close the road which means that there will be no access in or out of Chester city, or between Wrexham Road, Saltney or Handbridge via this route using Overleigh Roundabout. Diversions are as follows:

■ From Chester city centre (vice versa) – Grosvenor roundabout, via the inner ring road (Nicholas Street, St Martins, Fountains roundabout, St Oswalds Way, Hoole Way roundabout), to the A51 Boughton/Tarvin Road/Whitchurch Road, Sainsbury’s roundabout, A55 Southerly bypass:

■ For Wrexham/A483 Chester/Business Park – exit at the A55/A483 Post House roundabout.

■ For Broughton/Saltney/Lache/Curzon Park – continue on the A55 southerly bypass and exit at Broughton.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Whilst every effort will be made to complete the work on schedule, the majority of these works are weather dependant and any lengthy spells of poor weather could lengthen our works programme. Throughout the scheme we will issue updates if needed.

“We are committed to keeping Cheshire’s highways safe and well maintained. Unfortunately, a certain amount of inconvenience is inevitable and we thank drivers for their patience and support while these essential works take place.”