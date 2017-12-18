The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for the north west of England overnight on Monday, December 18.

A yellow warning, covering an area including Cheshire West and East, is in place between 4pm today and 6am on Tuesday (December 19).

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Fog is expected to thicken across parts of north west England, the north west Midlands and north east Wales quickly on Monday evening. Slower journey times are likely with some delays to bus and train services possible. Some delays and cancellations to flights are also possible.”

The chief forecaster warns of ‘patchy fog’ which is expected to thicken up ‘as the sun goes down’.

And the senior expert added: “This may lead to visibilities falling below 100m in places. During the night the fog may start to lift into low cloud but this may be a slow process with some patches perhaps lingering throughout the night.”

Fog is already affecting flights at Manchester Airport, with some journeys suspended.