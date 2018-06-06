Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a familiar sight around Chester since 2005 but now the Chester Heritage Tours bus has come to the end of the road.

Managing director Mike Edwards, who has packed in due to ill health, feels sad to be leaving his dream job behind.

His much loved London B-type replica bus has been a regular sight whether on its usual route, at weddings, special events and as a star of the small and big screen.

Mike, 68, who has had to lay off six staff, said: “I’ve been doing it for about 14 years now and have hopefully helped hundreds of thousands of people enjoy their stay in the city.

“I am sad. When I started I was one man and one bus with a dream, that was it. If you look at my website I’ve thanked everyone for their support and I’ve used the phrase one man, one bus, one dream."

Mike, who had to get a licence to drive the bus when he first started, said there were three tours operating in Chester when he began.

“People said you’re up against the big boys, but I wasn’t up against the big boys because I knew I had something special,” added Mike, who had hoped to sell the business as a going concern but there were no takers.

So he’s sold the bus – believed to be worth £80,000-90,000 – to a tour operator in London.

Based on a design that predates the First World War, the hand-built replica is just one of three ever made in the world. Built by EL Farrar of St Austell, Cornwall, it is actually a mish-mash of parts from different eras with, for example, a 1960s chassis, headlights from the 1920s and modern air-assisted brakes.

Mike’s trusty bus has featured in various TV productions including Songs of Praise and Antiques Roadshow but will also star in the sequel of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, based on the JK Rowling novel, set to be released in November starring Eddie Redmayne.

The father and grandfather, who lives in Saltney with wife Monica, added: “I was never going to be a millionaire but I loved it. It wasn’t about the wages. It was the pure satisfaction that I got out of the job. I met thousands and thousands of people every year who would travel on that bus and I had the passion to sell the city.”

He admits there will be a tear in his eye when he finally hands over the vehicle to the new owner.

Meanwhile, Mike understands another operator intends to begin running bus tours around Chester in an old London Routemaster bus. This will be in competition with existing operator Stagecoach who run the Chester City Sightseeing tours bus.