Police were called to a smash on Chester's Hamburger roundabout on the A41 last night (Wednesday, February 28).

A police spokesperson said the collision at the traffic lights was reported to them at 6.45pm and involved a blue BMW and a Silver Kia.

They said one person was taken to hospital following the incident, as a precautionary measure and the road was fully clear by 7.30pm.