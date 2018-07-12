Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mecca Chester is excited to announce the return of a very special event – Bonkers Bingo.

For one night only on Saturday, July 28, from 9.30pm, the team at Mecca Chester is inviting you into the mad house to experience what is set to be a wild night of fun mixed with the traditional elements of bingo.

It’s out with the old and in with the new calls, which reference the latest trends and the hottest celebrities.

Amongst the updated options is Love Island Heaven for number seven and GC Meme Queen for number 16.

Bingo fans can expect a night of fun, food and cocktails with shots, beers and hot dogs available throughout the evening whilst cheering along to the new bingo calls.

There will also be a great selection of prizes up for grabs throughout the night as well as a DJ to have you dancing with your dabbers in the air!

Lenny Lubega, club manager at Mecca Chester, said: “We’re very excited about welcoming locals to our Bonkers Bingo event.

“It’s sure to be an absolute mad house as we cheer on the modern day calls and dance the night away with the DJ.

“With bingo attracting record numbers of younger players, we wanted to tap into the resurgence of interest in the game, and what better way than by refreshing one of the most iconic things about bingo – its calls!”

To purchase tickets or to find out more about Bonkers Bingo, visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Chester/Mecca-Bingo-Chester/Bonkers-Bingo-Chester/13207858 .

Doors open at 9.30pm until 12.30am, for a fun filled evening of bingo with a twist; including cocktails, shots, beers and hot dogs as well as great prizes and a DJ to dance the night away.

To attend a Mecca Club you do need to be aged 18 years or over.