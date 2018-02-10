Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The historic Grade II-listed Nags Head pub restaurant near Tarporley is being offered for sale by the specialist licensed and leisure team at real estate advisors Colliers International.

Acting on behalf of owner Ribble Valley Inns, Colliers is seeking offers of £1,000,000 for the pub, situated in the hamlet of Haughton Moss and parts of which date back to 1680.

Following a comprehensive refurbishment and extension, the ground floor of the Nags Head now features a bar, separate dining area or small function area for 20 people and a restaurant with seating for 80, catering kitchen and stores, manager’s flat with three bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom.

The 1.6-acre site also features a separate, two-storey detached cottage with lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, beer garden with seating for 60, bowling green and parking for more than 50 vehicles.

Colin Siebert, director of licensed and leisure at the Manchester office of Colliers, said Ribble Valley Inns was disposing of the property to focus on venues in its Ribble Valley heartland in Lancashire.

He said: “The Nags Head is a beautiful character pub in an affluent and picturesque Cheshire hamlet, and we’re very confident of attracting a high level of interest from prospective buyers.”