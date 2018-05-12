Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Offenders carrying out community payback have completed tens of thousands of hours improving local communities in Cheshire.

The figure has been revealed by the Cheshire and Greater Manchester Community Rehabilitation Company which is responsible for supervising offenders on community payback in the area and ensuring they comply with their sentence.

Offenders completed more than 72,798 hours by way of reparation in the first quarter of 2018, according to the company.

With the national wage standing at £7.83 that equates to more than half-a-million pounds of work delivered.

Those ordered to take on community payback carry out a range of tasks including removing graffiti, litter picking, clearing parks and cemeteries, renovating buildings and working in charity shops.

Magistrates or judges can sentence offenders to carry out anything from 40 to 300 hours of unpaid work as part of their order. Community payback must include a minimum of a day’s work lasting at least seven hours once a week, the company explains.

Chris Edwards, its chief executive, said: “Community payback provides a tough, effective and visible punishment requiring people to undertake challenging work while giving something back to communities where they live.

“It also provides an opportunity for people on community payback to turn their experience into a positive one by picking up new skills.

“For those who are unemployed it can help them towards paid employment and leading more stable, positive and crime-free lives.”

People can also be sentenced to intensive community payback orders which mean they must complete 28 hours of work every week.

All projects combine hard work and the chance for the participant to develop skills. It is also a punishment as the individual is giving up their time to carry out the tasks.

Community sentences can be given for crimes including damaging property, benefit fraud, drink driving and assault.

The community payback team says it would like to hear about other projects which residents think will make a real difference to their community.

They can visit www.cgmcrc.co.uk to nominate a scheme.