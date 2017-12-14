Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sacks of toys for underprivileged children in Ellesmere Port have been donated by staff and healthcare professionals at Jane Lewis Nursing Agency.

The toy donations were made in support of the Ellesmere Port Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal which will distribute the toys to children within the community who would not otherwise receive a gift this Christmas.

The presents were delivered to the Salvation Army Ellesmere Port branch by Jane Lewis senior recruitment consultant Heather Gillespie where they were received by Salvation Army Lieutenant Louise Brown.

Louise said: “We’d like to express our great thanks to Jane Lewis for helping with this year’s toy appeal.

“By donating these gifts, they have made a real difference in someone’s life at Christmas!”

Managing director at Jane Lewis Becky Garnett-Buchma said: “As we are a company built on family values we are keen to support the Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Appeal which provides joy to the lives of children at Christmas.”