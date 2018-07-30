Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twelve ward staff from Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital recently took part in Chester’s 5k Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research.

On July 8, the mix of healthcare professionals including ward sisters, physiotherapists, ward nurses and admin staff ran to raise much-needed funds for the cancer charity by participating in the Race for Life, which started at Chester Racecourse and took a scenic route through the historic Chester City Centre.

The ward staff collectively raised more than £800 for the cause which will help Cancer Research UK pioneer research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured and, with no government funding, the charity relies on fundraising activities such as the annual Race for Life.

Marketing and business development lead Ailsa Rainey said: “We are extremely proud to see the ward staff coming together to complete the Race for Life and raise money for such an excellent cause.”

Ward nurse at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital Naomi Barratt said: “Being able to complete the 5k run together has kept us motivated and brought us closer as a team both outside and within the ward. We are one Nuffield and one team with one life so let’s live it!”

