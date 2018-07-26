Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

History buffs may notice a new addition to the streets of Chester - in the form of an iconic red tour bus that's straight out of the 1960s.

The vintage Routemaster RML887 is run by new operators who are hoping to replace the city's previous heritage bus service which ceased trading recently when the owner retired.

The bus is one of 2,760 built for service in London between 1956 and 1968 and remained in service on the streets of London from 1961-2005, eventually ending up with its current owner based in Blackpool.

The Routemaster runs daily tours of Chester starting from the Town Hall at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm with a tour guide on board to give passengers an informative history of the city and answer any questions.

The tour covers city landmarks including Chester Town Hall, King Charles Tower, the Eastgate Clock, Roman Ampitheatre, the Grosvenor Museum, Overleigh Cemetery, the Old Dee Bridge, Chester Racecourse, the Canal Basin and Chester Cathedral.

Bus fares cost £8 for adults, £5 for concessions/seniors. £20 for families (2 adults, 2 children) and £5 for children under 15.

For more information visit www.sightseeingchester.com