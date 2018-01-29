Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A closing down sale poster has appeared in the window of a novelty shop that opened in Chester city centre just three months ago.

Hawkin's Bazaar opened its doors on Foregate Street in October, only weeks after The Disney Store vacated the premises after more than 25 years.

The quirky store, known for its huge range of entertaining games, toys and gadgets proved a popular addition to the high street in the run up to Christmas - but it seems the shop will soon be empty once again.

It remains listed on property retail website Barker Proudlove for the rental price of £280,000 per annum.

On the website, the unit is described as 'located in a prime position on Foregate Street, adjacent to JD Sports. Other retailers in the immediate vicinity include WH Smith, Lloyds Bank, H Samuel, Mococo Jewellers, Lush, Paperchase, Marks & Spencer and River Island.'

The Chronicle has attempted to make contact with a Hawkin's Bazaar representative, but awaits comment.

The closing down poster states: "We hope to be back soon."