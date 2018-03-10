Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Butchers in Chester Indoor Market offer quality produce and a personal service that will be brought into focus next week.

The market, managed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, has three popular butchers – Fernyhough’s Butchers, Dave Joinson Quality Meat and Geoff Hughes Family Butcher.

And the council is shouting about its tenants during National Butchers' Week (March 12-18).

To mark the week, each butcher will be sharing a short video on social media about their speciality. The new clips will be shared on the CWaC Facebook page from Monday, March 12.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member economic development and infrastructure, said: “Please support our independent businesses by visiting the market and sharing their videos. Our market butchers each have their own speciality from game to award-winning sausages and many years of experience.”

Fernyhough’s Butchers were established in 1982 specialising in high quality game produce; from free range veal to venison, Scottish haggis to poultry, and lots more that you won’t find on the High Street.

Owner Mark Johns has been in Chester Market for 44 years and proud of his locally sourced meats.

He said: “Being a small business we can source our meats locally and we know every farm that we’re buying from.”

Dave Joinson Quality Meat have been supplying fresh meat and poultry at Chester Market for 30 years, and are known for their award winning sausages, which are listed in many pubs and restaurants including Chester Grosvenor hotel.

Dave now uses state-of-the-art ‘dry aging fridges’ for the best flavoured steaks.

David Parry has been working for Dave for 29 of those 30 years. He said: “We’re award-winning sausage makers. We’ve won the Food and Drink Festival three years on the run with pork and leek, pork and Cheshire blue and pork and apple”.

Geoff Hughes Family Butcher has been established since 1995, he specialises in healthy eating, with packs of fresh, and high quality produce. Hughes’ low fat sausages and fresh produce are all prepared while you wait so you can see what makes this butcher so popular.

For details about Chester Indoor Market visit the website.