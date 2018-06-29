Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester couple who emigrated to Australia 28 years ago has found a novel way to keep their beloved home city at the forefront of their minds.

Kathy and Graham Dodd lived in Shotwick Village before emigrating Down Under to Brisbane after falling in love with the city during a holiday in 1987.

Three years later they decided to take the plunge and leave Chester, using old Chronicle newspapers as packing paper to ship their belongings.

Fast forward almost three decades and the couple discovered one of the old newspapers – a Chester Chronicle from Friday, November 28 1986 – and decided to use it as 'funky wallpaper'.

Graham, a painter for 52 years, ironed the pages, scanned them and printed them out at a printer's before pasting it on the wall of the couple's lounge as a permanent reminder of the city they love and miss.

Kathy, who worked for BT in Chester for 13 years and is now a marriage celebrant, said: "We came to Brisbane from Shotwick on holiday and fell in love with the weather and the lifestyle so decided to emigrate here in 1990.

"We love our life here but miss Chester and follow lots of Facebook groups about the city. We've been back three times to visit. "

Making headlines in the Chronicle that week in November 1986 was anger from defiant city traders opposing proposed Sunday Trading laws (which eventually came into force in 1994) and the infamous 'Sealand stink'.