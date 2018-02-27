Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school targeted by an arson attack over the weekend has partially re-opened today – but only to certain students.

Two days after a large fire broke out at University of Chester Academy High School in Northwich, the school has issued a statement saying they are doing all they could to make the school fully operational.

After seeking professional advice the school have said they will only open to Year 11 students today, and as yet cannot confirm what it means for other year groups for the rest of the week.

The Northwich community has been left shocked by the blaze, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 25).

Twelve fire engines from across the county attended the scene and had to use specialist equipment and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which took around three hours to put out.

Police later arrested Philip Day, 55, of Saltash Close, Runcorn, in relation to the incident and he has subsequently been charged with arson with intent.

Day has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at North Cheshire Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday February 27).

The full statement from the school reads: "Thank you for your support and patience during these difficult and challenging circumstances. Due to the extent of the damage around the school site we are working with a number of agencies to ensure that we quickly become fully operational. With that in mind and following professional advice, the school will be open to Year 11 only on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

"Students must arrive by 8:45am and enter through the gate at the PE entrance where they will be met by senior staff. Students should come to the Academy in full uniform and be prepared for lessons in English, maths and science.

"The only catering facility available on Tuesday will be sandwiches and hot drinks but students are welcome to bring a packed lunch and snack.

"Students will finish their lessons at 2:30pm. For students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10, please continue to check our website for Wednesday's arrangements."