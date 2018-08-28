Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A resident of Thornley Green in Northwich has been prosecuted after admitting to fly-tipping in Antrobus.

Katie Connor, 30, was prosecuted by Cheshire West and Chester Council for failing to take reasonable measures to ensure that an authorised person disposed of her waste.

Connor left 12 bin bags of domestic waste strewn across the ground on Pole Lane in Antrobus.

At a court date on Tuesday, August 21, she pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £300 and ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A member of the public initially reported the incident to the council in August last year.

A council enforcement officer followed up the report by attended the scene and traced the domestic waste back to Connor.

The prosecution has been ongoing since, with Connor failing to attend a formal meeting under caution despite four invites from the council.

On Thursday, June 28, Connor pleaded not guilty in court, after which the case was adjourned.

She then changed her plea to guilty at the court date in August.

'Zero tolerance'

Councillor Karen Shore, who is the council's cabinet member for environment, said: "As there have been other successful prosecutions for fly-tipping in recent weeks, it is clear that some residents still think they can dispose of rubbish wherever they choose.

"Fly-tipping is a drain on Council services and causes problems for law abiding people in our community."

Cheshire West and Chester Council reported that it costs around £600,000 a year to clear litter and fly-tipped waste in the Northwich, Ellesmere Port and Chester areas.

Cllr Shore said: "The Council has a zero tolerance approach to this activity and we will continue to seek prosecution of people found guilty of it. We hope this case will deter others from offending in this way.”