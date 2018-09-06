Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged with burglary offences by Northwich police officers.

The men from Hyde, Manchester, were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, September 5) in the Vale Drive area of Whitegate, near Winsford.

They have both been charged with a number of offences.

Ian Cunningham, 38, of Dunkinfield Road, Hyde, was charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal relating to an incident in Glazebury, Warrington, on Thursday, May 31.

Cunningham was also charged with going equipped for burglary and receiving stolen goods.

Scott Kearney, 18, of Lyne View, Hyde, was charged with going equipped for burglary and receiving stolen goods.

The men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cheshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 6).

