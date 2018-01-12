Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after ‘despicable’ burglars tricked an elderly man out of his cash by posing as police officers.

The OAP discovered the offender in the back garden of his house in Hartford Road, Davenham, near Northwich , about 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.

When challenged he purported to be from the police and claimed a neighbouring house had been broken into. He also claimed there was a fire and the fire service were on their way too.

The householder asked for identification but the bogus officer replied that he was undercover so didn’t have any.

Next the victim then saw two other men inside his house and confronted them. They said they needed to take his money to check it wasn’t fake. He handed over cash and was advised to go upstairs and they would return later. He realised something was wrong and called police.

The house had been ransacked and his blue Barbour jacket had also been stolen.

DC Paul Matchett, of Cheshire police , said: “This was a despicable crime, preying on a vulnerable man. I urge anyone with information to contact me.”

The first man is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing dark clothing. He had a local accent. The second is described as 6ft tall and of large-ish build. He was also wearing dark clothing.

The third man is ‘similar to the second’ but around 5ft 10ins. Both men had slight Irish accents.

Anyone with information should contact DC Matchett on 101 quoting incident number 792 of January 10, 2018. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.