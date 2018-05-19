Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families from across Cheshire enjoyed a free fun-filled afternoon when the Salt of the Earth network and the Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich joined forces for Salt Sunday.

This celebration of Cheshire’s natural reserves of salt explored salt’s rich history with story-telling, taster talks, music, science and contemporary worship.

Salt Sunday is part of the Salt of the Earth initiative set up 10 years ago by local representatives from industry, churches, community groups and schools to recognise that salt has always been a major contributor to the region.

The Bishop of Birkenhead, the Rt Rev Keith Sinclair, said: “Through the years, it has been great to witness the coming together and bonding of these different groups.

“It is not just about Salt Sunday, Salt of the Earth meet regularly to discuss contemporary issues like modern slavery, immigration and environmental issues.

“It is great to see how this group has grown and flourished.

“As an everyday item, most people take salt for granted but in reality whoever you are in the world, your body can’t function without it.

“As with other things in life what seems like a small thing can have a big impact.”

Cllr Louise Gittons, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “It was a pleasure for the Lion Salt Works Museum to host this wonderful event.

“The year’s Salt Sunday had a wonderful atmosphere with people enjoying all the interesting free activities.”