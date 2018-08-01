Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After enchanting audiences in the West End and all over the world, Tiddler will be swimming to Northwich next week.

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, adapted from the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, plays at the Memorial Court on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

Prepare to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, as four terrific tales are bought to life on stage with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters from the best-loved titles: Tiddler, Monkey Puzzle, The Smartest Giant in Town and A Squash and a Squeeze.

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales weaves together four stories by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world’s best loved children’s books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which include Zog, Stick Man and Room on the Broom.

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales is directed by Sally Cookson, with music and lyrics by Benji Bower, design by Katie Sykes, lighting design by Elanor Higgins and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

The cast features Maryam Grace, Anna Larkin and Alex Tosh.

Recommended for ages 3+. Visit the website at www.tiddlerlive.com .