Get set for some riotous family fun when Hoot Owl Master of Disguise flies in to town later this month.

Proon Productions have brought the popular picture book by Sean Taylor and Jean Jullien to life, swooping into theatres throughout the UK – and they can’t wait to nest in Northwich Memorial Court on May 29.

Meet Hoot Owl – a mischievous bird with a talon to amuse, who plans to use his cunning disguises to gobble up the tiny animals of the night.

Trouble is, they keep escaping! Is Hoot Owl as wise as he thinks he is? Will he get to join the esteemed Owl Parliament?

And, more to the point, will he ever succeed in catching himself some dinner?

Hoot Owl Master of Disguise was published by Walker Books in 2015 and nominated for The Laugh Out Loud Book Award the following year.

Sean Taylor has written more than 40 books for young readers including Where The Bugaboo Lives and Boing!

Jean Jullien is a graphic designer and illustrator whose work hinges on visual puns.

The pair recently collaborated on I Want To Be In A Scary Story which continues the winning combination of deadpan humour and bold comic illustrations that made Hoot Owl Master of Disguise so memorable.

Now Proon Productions have brought Hoot Owl’s tongue-in-beak narration to the stage with new songs, puppets, animations, a certain amount of ridiculousness and rapid costume changes aplenty.

Proon Productions is an entertainment and theatre company whose mischievous style of humour, banter and slapstick has delighted audiences at home and abroad - and even at sea.

The show is composed, written and performed by Ellis Creez and Rebecca Hallworth.

Hoot Owl’s costume is by Kay Wilton, head costumier at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, props are by Taylor and Foley, puppets made by Craig Denston and the original score is arranged by Mark Rowson of multi-instrumental duo, Andante who managed to record the tracks in between various dates touring with the great Ken Dodd who donated a tickling stick for ticklesome use within the show.

Hoot Owl Master of Disguise is at Northwich Memorial Court at 2pm on Tuesday, May 29. Tickets are available at the box office on 01606 261100.