Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northwich man has been fined £1,801 for fly-tipping after council officers carried out an investigation into illegally dumped rubbish.

Matthew Gaunt, 22, of Astbury Drive, Barnton , was found guilty after a trial in his absence of fly tipping household waste in Mill Lane, Whitegate.

Gaunt’s email to the West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court requesting to change his plea to guilty without attending was rejected by the district judge due to its ambiguity.

The court heard evidence from a Regulatory Services officer who was on patrol on August 4, 2016, when he discovered a pile of household waste deposited in the gateway to a field.

Investigations led to the defendant, Matthew Gaunt, who initially entered a not guilty plea.

After the trial in his absence, the district judge found the offence proved and fined Gaunt £990, as well as ordering him to pay £712 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £99.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “This is another good example of our ongoing success against fly-tippers. Anyone tempted to fly tip their waste should be aware that it attracts stiff penalties and a custodial sentence is possible, even for first time offenders.”