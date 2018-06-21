Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northwich will be filled with colour and creativity later this summer as the town enters the North West in Bloom competition.

A partnership between the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID), Northwich Town Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Barons Quay, Northwich Rotary Club, Grozone Community Garden, local schools and the Drastic on Plastic initiative will see Northwich transformed thanks to planting, activities and community engagement throughout July and August.

Hanging and railing baskets will be filled with vibrant plants, specially designed floral motifs will be laid and bedded in the town centre and events will take place at various locations in the town including Barons Quay.

To complement this, the BID are also liaising with retailers regarding a shop window competition, with businesses being encouraged to design and create their own unique displays to tie in with the In Bloom theme.

Two retailers, Crafty Stitches and Northwich Art Shop, have already got involved in the competition, adding colour and vividness to their premises.

Crafty Stitches’ staff and customers have knitted hanging baskets and a unique archway which are adorning the front of their shop, while the Art Shop has beautiful baskets outside their store too.

Northwich, which is entering both the BID and Large Town Centre categories, will be visited for judging on Monday, August 6, when representatives from North West in Bloom will be taken on a tour of the town and sightseeing tour of the different elements included in Northwich’s entry.

BID manager Jane Hough is looking forward to helping co-ordinate Northwich’s In Bloom entry and seeing the town coming together once again to help raise its profile.

“After months of planning and preparation, it’s great to start seeing sections of our activity coming together. There is going to be so much colour and creativity on show across the whole town for visitors, shoppers and residents to enjoy.

“This project is another great example of partnership working within the town between different organisations and our businesses too and I’m confident it will give the town’s profile another boost.

“Hopefully we can secure a good score from the judges – we certainly feel as though we’ve got a comprehensive and well-planned entry.”

Town Clerk Chris Shaw added: “A lot of time and consideration has gone into Northwich’s entry to the North West In Bloom competition and like Jane says, it’s once again brilliant to see partnership working yielding positive outcomes.

“It will also give local schools, and community centric groups such as Grozone and Northwich Rotary Club, a great platform to showcase what they’re all about and show people the amazing work they do.”

Keep checking the Visit Northwich website for the latest information about the initiative: www.visitnorthwich.co.uk.