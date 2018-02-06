Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Northwich business is hoping to raise its profile in the town and make people aware of their varied products and services.

Cash Generator, which opened in Witton Street in Northwich seven years ago, is getting ready for a store revamp and owner Neil Shelbourne is also keen to spread the message about the great deals people can take advantage of.

“We’re going to have a new sign and fascia fitted to brighten the weather worn look of the store and we’re also going to repaint the black and white aspect of the building,” said Neil.

“People have a preconceived opinion of the business that stops them coming in but we give instant superfast cash for items on the spot and we always try to give a fair price when buying.

“When people do come into the store they’re pleasantly surprised and say that it’s so much nicer than they thought it would be.”

Neil has also outlined that the store can benefit anyone even if they’ve never been in before and also highlighted a couple of pricing points that they’ve introduced to help customers out.

“We need to buy more items of value and everybody has something of value cluttering up their house – why not sell with us and get yourself some extra cash?

“Service wise, we offer a 28 day buy back service which allows a customer to buy an item back once that time has elapsed, a 12 week lay by service which gives people three months to pay the balance of the item and we can also cash third party cheques too which gives instant cash.

“On top of this we offer a minimum three month warranty when selling a product and many new items have a 12 month warranty – yes we sell new items as well as preowned ones!”

As well as focusing on the here and now, Neil also revealed his plans for the future of the store after some challenging times over the last seven years.

“We’ve gone through hard periods of trading but are now looking forward to hopefully growing the business and increasing our buying and selling of goods. We want to be the best store to sell your goods to in Northwich and we’d love to increase our staffing levels too which would help the local economy.”