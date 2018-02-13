Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s cancer charity based in Northwich is taking on a 40-mile sponsored North Wales coastal walk from Queensferry to Llandudno to show support for local families affected by childhood cancer.

The Joshua Tree charity was founded by parents Lynda and David Hill after their son was diagnosed with leukaemia during his first term at primary school. They discovered a lack in support services for all family members during the traumatic experience of childhood cancer and decided to establish a charity to provide other families with a support lifeline.

The charity currently supports around 100 families affected by childhood cancers across the North West and has recently launched a service for families living in North Wales. The Joshua Tree support service includes practical and emotional support such as counselling, art and play therapy, health and wellbeing, support in and around the home and educational support during and post-treatment. All family members including siblings and grandparents can access the 24/7 free support service from The Joshua Tree.

Mum Sian Longley from Llandudno has received family support from The Joshua Tree.

She said: “Although treatment finished for Izzie in 2016 the knock on, sometimes lasting effects of a cancer diagnosis continue. The support offered by the Joshua tree has been invaluable for both Izzie and her sister in helping them understand through play therapy what has happened and how they both feel about it. The range of support that the Joshua Tree offers will be a lifeline for families in North Wales and enable them to access services that are currently in scarce supply, I look forward to supporting the charity in their new venture into Wales.”

Events manager at The Joshua Tree Sara Wheater explained: “Our work with local families is vital. When a child is diagnosed with cancer all family members are affected and at The Joshua Tree we recognise the importance of keeping families together during this life-changing experience. We’re really pleased that we have been able to extend our Support Service for families living in North Wales and we’ve already seen the positive difference that this is having on Welsh families.

“Our small charity has great community support and the 40 mile #WetWelshWalk along the beautiful North Wales coastal path over the weekend of the 12th and 13th of May will ensure that families affected by childhood cancer in North Wales know that their community is there to support them.”

To register for the #WetWelshWalk visit www.thejoshuatree.org.uk/events .