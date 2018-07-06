Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) is on the lookout for volunteers to help with the town’s North West in Bloom competition entry and future projects.

This summer Northwich is entering both the BID and Large Town categories, and the organisation needs some helping hands to contribute towards a number of projects going forward including bulb planting, invasive species removal, habitat restoration, seed sowing and riverbank maintenance.

The BID is also keen to build a database of contacts to help with ad-hoc initiatives to help with the In Bloom entry, which could include dead heading or watering of plants.

Activities and community projects have already started across Northwich, with planting taking place in Vickersway Park, at the Cenotaph near St Helen’s Church and at the London Road crossroads, while the Northwich BID have funded the sourcing and installation of railing and hanging baskets throughout the town centre too.

There is plenty of work to be done however and Northwich BID Manager Jane Hough, who is helping to co-ordinate the town’s North West in Bloom competition entry, is putting the call out for people who want to help get the town into tip-top floral condition.

“We’re hoping to build up a bank of volunteers who are enthusiastic, love the outdoors and have a community spirit to work on any projects that fall under Northwich in Bloom and future initiatives.

“There are no age limits and everyone is welcome to get involved to help Northwich bloom over the summer and to highlight the brilliant community engagement that exists here in the town.

“Volunteers will work with people from Grozone Community Garden, the Love My River project, Northwich Town Council and the BID so they will receive expert guidance and advice throughout the volunteering process.”

Once names are on a list, volunteers will be contacted via email and newsletter with news of upcoming projects and events that they can get involved with around Northwich.

If you would like to volunteer to help Northwich be in bloom, please email Northwichinbloom@groundwork.org.uk.