Businesses in Northwich have unleashed their creativity as part of the town’s entry into the North West in Bloom competition.

To promote this, the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a Best Dressed Business competition which encourages people to vote for their favourite display.

Retailers have been hard at work decorating shop fronts, gardens, bars and shopping areas to catch the eye of visitors to Northwich in a bid to win the coveted Best Dressed Business trophy as well as a bottle of celebratory champagne.

Crafty Stitches, St Luke’s Hospice, Bella Boutique, CRS Consultants, Witton Chimes, Penny Black, the Salty Dog, Northwich Art Shop, Macouti, Gilroy Wilson Shoes, Kanya Café & Bistro, Salthouse NW, Curtain Magic, House of Quirk, The Wow Shop and Nigel Bailey Hair are the businesses taking part.

People have already started voting for their favourite display, with the competition running until Saturday, August 11.

Votes can be cast using the following link - https://goo.gl/cTAQg6

BID manager Jane Hough has urged people to come and take a look at the different displays and pop into the businesses too to check out their products and services.

“Businesses have really embraced this competition and got behind our entry into the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) North West in Bloom competition.

“The designs are great and really highlight the ingenuity and creativity of our retailers in Northwich.

“The next time you’re in Northwich, why not take a few minutes to view each display and maybe even pop in to a few businesses.

“You’ll find they’re all really friendly and helpful and will go out of their way to see how they can help you.”

The competition is one element of Northwich’s RHS North West in Bloom entry, overseen by the BID, which has already seen projects and initiatives delivered around the town.

This includes the installation of hanging and railing baskets on key gateways to Northwich, planting with partners and the community at various sites such as River Park and Northwich Cenotaph and the delivery of activities in conjunction with Grozone Community Garden.

Judging day is fast approaching, taking place on Monday, August 6, and final touches are being applied throughout Northwich to make sure everywhere looks in tip top condition.

To keep up-to-date with everything to do with Northwich in Bloom, make sure you like Visit Northwich on Facebook: www.facebook.com/visitnorthwich/