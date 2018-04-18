Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nine-year-old boy who has been battling cancer for the past two years has been granted a special longtime wish.

Taylor Ward from Ellesmere Port, who was diagnosed with bone cancer Ewing’s sarcoma aged seven, has spent months undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy and nearly a year in hospital before being put into maintenance treatment.

In a bid to rebuild Taylor’s hope, strength and confidence and make up for everything he missed out on during his difficult year, his family turned to children’s wishgranting charity, Make-A-Wish UK to grant his dream to visit the Titanic Museum in Belfast, the birthplace of his favourite ship.

Taylor is hooked on the story of the iconic ship, so last month he and his whole family enjoyed a two-night stay at the Titanic Hotel, a trip to the Titanic Museum, and VIP treatment throughout their visit.

Taylor was personally welcomed onto the plane by the pilot who showed him around the cockpit, then when they arrived, the Titanic Hotel staff had laid out a red carpet especially for Taylor, and presented him with his own ‘Captain Taylor’ embroidered robe, waistcoat and name badge.

The youngster also enjoyed meeting the chef and helping the bar staff to make drinks, and on the last day, after Taylor had mentioned his love of the emergency services, a fire engine, police car and riot van were all waiting to take him for a ride.

And as a final farewell, staff presented him with an ‘Employee of the Month’ certificate.

Taylor’s mum, Sam, said: “Taylor’s confidence grew on his wish – he became his own person again, laughing and joking with the hotel staff. After everything he’s battled through, he is soaring now.

“He even collected donations for Make-A-Wish at his little brother’s christening the other week, raising £122.

“It’s amazing to see him come out the other side. When you get a diagnosis like Ewing’s sarcoma, you don’t know what the future holds, and there were moments when I thought life would never be normal for us again.

“But this has showed us that’s not true. This has been the best thing we have done throughout his whole treatment. Words can’t describe how happy this wish has made us feel,” she said.

Becky Legate, Taylor’s Wishgranter at Make-A-Wish® UK, said: “Taylor’s passionate and enthusiastic nature touched everyone involved in his wish, and it’s incredibly heartwarming when the community go out of their way to make a child’s wish completely priceless in the way the Titanic Hotel staff did.

“Children like Taylor endure things that no child should face, and we believe that by providing quality time away from the daily realities of living with their condition we can give children hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their condition – whatever the future may hold. We hope Taylor’s wish will give him and his family many happy memories.”