Cheshire Police report high volumes of traffic due to Christmas shoppers causing serious problems by Costco near Ellesmere Port where motorists are allegedly getting heated.

Drivers are having difficulty getting out of the wholesalers’ car park with some reporting being stuck for more than two hours.

Cheshire Police have now sent two officers to the scene to manage the traffic and have made a call in an attempt to fix temporary traffic lights which appear not to be letting enough vehicles through at a time.

Mezinski1878 tweeted Cheshire Police: “Need to get down to Costco Chester, members are starting to scrap with each other in the car park and are giving the staff all kinds of abuse! Haha it’s mayhem...”

(Image: Claire Edge via Twitter)

Anna Jackson also tweeted police with the following: “Random question but traffic gridlocked at Costco Chester traffic lights – can anyone come and help it flow better by letting more traffic through the lights?”

Christopher Algar‏ tweeted The Chronicle saying: “Chaos at @costco 2 hours stuck in a car park. Hundreds are literally trapped. Spread the word to avoid.”

Claire Edge posted: ”@Costco in Dunkirk nr chester 1hr40mins stood in traffic in the car park nobody can get in or out any word on what’s happening can’t get out of car as son is severely disabled we are stranded literally.”

Mat Da Rat tweeted: “Avoid @Costco Chester like the plague, shop elsewhere. Been sat in carpark over an hour and traffic not moved once.”

Cheshire Police have just tweeted: "Reports of very heavy traffic congestion in the car park at Costco, Chester Gates in Chester. This is due to high volume of traffic and the traffic lights malfunction, officers are at the scene to amend traffic light timing."

(Image: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

Meanwhile, traffic is also heavy at Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park and around Cheshire Oaks as would be expected just three days before Christmas

Cheshire Police have posted general advice asking people to be ‘patient and courteous to other vehicles’ using the hashtags #peaceonearth and #itschristmastime.

(Image: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

“We’re anticipating some heavy traffic on the roads today and over the weekend. If you’re planning on going out to get a few last minute bits and pieces - expect delays, plan ahead, and allow plenty of time for your journey,” said a spokesperson.