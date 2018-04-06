Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A health trust has launched a new advice line for young people, parents/carers and organisations across Cheshire and Wirral who may have concerns about a young person’s mental health.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service at Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) have set up the Children and Young People’s Out of Hours Advice Line to provide access to a mental health service for children and young people, their families and concerned professionals outside of the usual hours.

The advice line can be accessed by calling 01244 397644 and is open from 5-10pm Monday to Friday and noon-8pm Saturday and Sunday.

Head of clinical services for Wirral CAMHS Sallie Taylor said: “This new out of hours advice line is an exciting step toward providing the right care at the right time in the right place.

“We set up the advice line because we want children and young people struggling with their mental health to be able to access advice and support at any time.”

She added: “All the clinicians you speak to will be trained in different backgrounds including social work, psychology and nursing and will have experience and knowledge of a range of mental health difficulties.”