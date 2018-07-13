Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester festival-goers and holiday makers alike have been urged to practice safe sex this summer.

East Cheshire NHS Trust has issued a warning to those who are looking for some summer fun.

The trust, which runs sexual health clinics in many parts of the county including the Fountains Health Centre on Delamere Street and Blacon Clinic on Norris Road, both Chester-based, along with Stanney Lane Clinic in Ellesmere Port, has reminded people about the dangers of having unprotected sex.

These include contracting sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea and HIV, as well as unplanned pregnancies if adequate protection is not used.

East Cheshire NHS Trust’s medical director Dr John Hunter said: “During the summer there are lots of festivals to attend and many people will be jetting off to enjoy holidays in the sun, so we want to remind everyone to practice safe sex.

“This includes people of all age groups and sexual orientations, as infections, including HIV, are prevalent across all communities. There is plenty of information about practicing safe sex available online, including on the NHS Choices website.”

Dr Hunter added: “If you have experienced any symptoms or if you have any concerns please visit your nearest sexual health clinic or the dedicated sexual health website, www.gosexualhealth.co.uk. Local help is available so for confidential, non-judgemental advice and support get in touch or visit your local clinic.”

A full list of clinics in Cheshire can be found at the gosexualhealth website www.gosexualhealth.co.uk

The clinics also provide services around contraception, in addition to sexual health, and free Chlamydia testing postal kits can also be ordered from the gosexualhealth website.

In addition to services commissioned by Cheshire East Council, East Cheshire NHS Trust also operates clinics in the Cheshire East footprint.