Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The NHS has confirmed an investigation is taking place after a young woman detained under the Mental Health Act fell from a railway bridge just three hours later.

The 19-year-old woman dropped from the railway bridge crossing Mill Lane, Bache, in Chester , about 6.20pm on Friday, April 13.

Police had just arrived on scene when she fell and officers immediately ran to her aid.

She was taken to the major trauma centre at Aintree Hospital where she has been treated for serious injuries but miraculously is expected to make a full recovery.

The Chronicle has been asking the NHS how the woman was able to get herself on top of the bridge for the second time that day having been talked down just three hours earlier when she was detained under the Mental Health Act.

West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which commissions local NHS services, has now responded with the following short statement: “Our thoughts are with the person involved and their family. The NHS has processes in place to review incidents and this is now underway.”

At the time of the incident North West Ambulance Service , who sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance to the scene, said the patient suffered leg and back injuries after ‘falling from height’ but was conscious and talking.

In accordance with best practice, she was taken directly to the major trauma centre by road ambulance even though the Countess of Chester Hospital is only round the corner.

Cheshire police spokesman Neil Bellis explained the sequence of events on the day in a statement issued a few days later.

He said: “At 2.52pm on Friday 13 April, police were called to a bridge on Mill Lane, Chester, following concerns for the welfare of a 19-year-old woman.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a road and rail closure was temporarily put in place. Officers spoke with the woman and at 3.23pm she came down off the bridge.

“The woman was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital to be assessed.”

He added: “At 6.21pm police were called to Mill Lane following another call regarding concerns for the welfare of a woman. Police attended the scene and tried to speak to the woman.

“Shortly after their arrival, and despite the efforts of those in attendance, the woman fell from the bridge. She sustained serious injuries and is currently in Aintree Hospital receiving treatment.”