More development is planned for Chester’s Newtown area although this time students are NOT the target market.

A Watkin Jones company has applied for planning permission to provide 35 residential apartments in place of the former Autoparts and Hertz premises in Trafford Street.

There would be parking for all 35 tenants – including three disabled spaces and four for visitors.

But fears have already been raised around ‘overdevelopment’ of the neighbourhood with a 121-bed student complex next door.

Another student scheme, with 150 beds, is currently under construction around the corner on the former Oakbase House site after being allowed on appeal. And a massive 376-bed student complex was given consent on appeal in place of a railway station car park in Hoole Way, Newtown.

In future Cheshire Fire Authority intends to replace Chester Fire Station in St Anne Street with a smaller facility on the same site with the potential to sell the rear surplus land to a developer.

Watkin Jones said in an accompanying document: “Whilst provision of student accommodation has been a focus in recent years, the group has a long history in the provision of high quality residential-led development dating back 100 years and established a specialist ‘homes’ division over 30 years ago.

“Within Chester, the group has contributed to the residential developments at Cestria Row (Gorse Stacks) and Cestria II Quayside.

“It is therefore important to highlight that the redevelopment of the Trafford Street site is a real and deliverable development. The group is proud of its delivery record, with more than 95% of its developments being on site within three months of the grant of planning permission.”

The applicants say the location is well served by facilities and services including Northgate Arena leisure centre, restaurants and cafés in Brook Street, city centre shops and amenities, the bus and railway stations as well as medical centres.