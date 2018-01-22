Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What our bodies mean to us – in terms of self-perception, sexual identity, body modifications and political activism – is the subject of a new book edited by a University of Chester professor.

Talking Bodies: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Embodiment, Gender and Identity is edited by Professor Emma Rees, who is the director of the university’s Institute of Gender Studies.

In this collection of new essays, leading thinkers, writers and activists offer their responses to the simple question: “Do I have a body, or am I my body?”

The book provides a timely exploration of how we live in and with our bodies, both today and historically.

(Image: UGC)

The essays engage with the array of meanings that our bodies have, ranging from considerations of 19th-century discourses of bodily shame and otherness, through to arguing for a new corporeal vocabulary for the 21st century.

Talking Bodies maps a range of cultural anxieties about the body, resulting in a compelling book that makes a vital contribution to today’s key debates about embodiment.

Contributors come not only from a range of ethnic, national and professional backgrounds, but also from different disciplines.

An excerpt of a chapter on the author Edith Wharton, by Naomi Wolf, one of the leading gender theorists of the modern age, has also appeared in the Times Literary Supplement.

Talking Bodies follows on from the series of biennial conferences of the same name, where scholars, practitioners, researchers and postgraduate students from a variety of disciplines including art, politics, theology, history of science, literary criticism and ecofeminism, gathered in Chester to discuss topics surrounding ‘the body’.

The conferences have all been hosted by Emma Rees, most recently under the umbrella of the Institute of Gender Studies at Chester.

(Image: UGC)

Delegates have attended from as far afield as Brazil, India and Australia, to explore the Talking Bodies theme.

Editor of Talking Bodies, Professor Emma Rees, said: “Increasing numbers of people are choosing to modify their bodies, but as the essays in the book show, this is far from being a new practice: over hundreds of years, it has evolved and accrued new meanings.

“Talking Bodies, the book, arises from the eponymous biennial conference, which provides a unique opportunity for academics and members of the public to discuss, debate, and learn about minds and bodies – considering race, sexuality, disability, gender, and identity.

“The conferences create a dialogue between people from diverse backgrounds who want to talk about bodies. I am extremely proud that this has now extended to book form.”

Talking Bodies: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Embodiment, Gender and Identity, edited by Professor Emma Rees, and published by Palgrave Macmillan is available at: http://www.palgrave.com/gb/book/9783319637778

Talking Bodies, the biennial conference, will return to the University of Chester in 2019.