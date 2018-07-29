Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses and traders will be able to dispose of their waste at a new ‘low cost’ venue in Chester from Monday (July 30).

The trade waste recycling and disposal centre on Bumpers Lane is opening at the former household waste recycling centre which has moved next door.

And it will also feature a Reuse shop selling items collected at the borough's recycling centres such as bric-a-brac, small electrical products and some furniture (all safety tested) with the aim of increasing the amount of waste reused.

The trade waste disposal centre offers a ‘pay as you go’ service which is ideal for small to medium size businesses and traders who are able to transport the waste themselves. There is no minimum amount of waste required to use the site.

Traders will be charged by the type of material they are disposing of and its associated weight and must hold a valid waste carriers licence which needs to be shown on every visit.

The cost of disposing of waste up to 0.15 tonne is £40 for mixed trade waste, £25 for garden waste, £36 for plasterboard and £22 for rubble. The price rises for heavier waste disposal.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for the environment, said: “This facility offers businesses the opportunity to dispose of their waste responsibly and legally. Traders can reassure clients that they are disposing of their waste in the correct manner, and at a low cost.

“By providing our traders and businesses with this important disposal centre, Cheshire West and Chester Council is once again demonstrating that we are a forward-looking council which thinks creatively using the resources available and acts innovatively to serve the people of Cheshire West.

“Residents will also be able to purchase re-useable bargains at the reuse shop. The Reuse shop will sell items that have been left by the public such as bric-a-brac, small electrical items and furniture, which have been safety tested. ”

The centre will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Saturday 8am to noon and closed on Sundays.