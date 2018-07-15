Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Airbus has revealed the take-off date for the new giant Beluga XL.

The 'whale in the sky' rolled out of the paint shop last month and now the aerospace firm is preparing to launch the plane.

It will take to the air on Thursday July 19 at 8.30am, reports the Daily Post .

Airbus tweeted: "We whale be very excited when it's time for our gentle giant the BelugaXL to fly the nest."

This week Airbus also revealed a video showing the commodious cargo area inside the plane.

It is not due to enter service until 2019 but it is hoped its test schedule will see it visiting Broughton in the coming months.

The runway will need to be upgraded though before the larger plane can use the airport.

Work will take place when the Broughton site closes for its summer break (July 28-Aug 12) and for a further week after that.

The decision to build the BelugaXL was taken in November 2014 to address the transport and ramp-up capacity requirements for Airbus beyond 2019.

They are based on the A330-200 Freighter, with a large re-use of existing components and equipments.

There will be five put into service in the coming years, initially working alongside the current Beluga ST planes.

The Beluga XL has its enlarged fuselage “bubble” section that is six metres longer and one metre wider than on the Beluga ST.