A unique jewellery boutique opens its doors for the first time on Broughton Retail Park this Friday (March 9).

Welsh jewellery brand Clogau opens its first North Wales store at 12pm and there will be a host of treats for customers to mark the occasion.

As well as performances by Welsh Soprano Gwawr Edwards, the team will be handing out fizz and refreshments to customers throughout the day.

Exclusive launch day discounts will also be on offer, including a free silver and rose gold Kensington pendant, worth £99, to customers who spend more than £199.

The opening of the1,400 sq ft store, which stocks a wide range of hand-finished jewellery including rings, charm bracelets, pendants and watches featuring rare Welsh gold, will bring 10 jobs to the area.

And to celebrate the opening and to raise money for Hope House children's hospice, Broughton has installed a ‘love lock box’ near JD where, for a £2 donation, shoppers can add a padlock to the box, and the owner of the winning lock will take home one of Clogau’s Kensington Lockets.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We’re expecting the store to be really popular with our shoppers as it’s such a well-known Welsh brand, and the same can be said for the opening day.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to tie the launch into a brilliant charity initiate as well – Paris had its famous love lock bridge and now Broughton has a love lock box!”

Natalie Griffiths, manager of the Broughton Clogau store, added: “The whole team are really looking forward to the launch and to handing glasses of bubbly to the first shoppers through the doors."