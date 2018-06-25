Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new range of sports and lifestyle courses to inspire people to get fit and active are coming to Blacon.

Rage Leisure, run by ex-marine Craig Brown, will be offering a wide variety of courses from Blacon Adventure Playground, in Kipling Road, which is managed by Avenue Services and has recently undergone a £40,000 refurbishment.

Craig has a wide range of skills and experience built over many years in the sector and supports clients from grass roots level all the way through to professional sportspeople.

He works with all ages and abilities and offers courses including one-to-one personal training, group and military fitness classes, Pilates and yoga.

Having visited the adventure playground Craig immediately chose it as one of his key locations for Rage Leisure.

Craig said: “The spaces at the adventure playground present the perfect environment for us to operate from and the facility’s long-standing relationship with the local community enables me to connect with my clients wonderfully.”

Rage Leisure also offers mentoring and personal development services, as well as support with rehabilitation from physical injury, education programmes and drug and alcohol prevention initiatives.

Neighbourhood partnerships manager at Avenue Services Chris Leicester said: “We were very impressed with the enthusiasm and skill levels that Craig and his team demonstrate, their commitment to helping a wide range of ages and abilities within the community and in particular by their approach to helping disadvantaged young people.

“We’re delighted to welcome Rage Leisure to the adventure playground and look forward to them providing a valuable service to residents in Blacon.”

Further details about Rage Leisure and the classes and services available can be found on the Rage Fitness Company Facebook and Instagram pages.

Avenue Services, which is a not-for-profit organisation, is a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council.