Normally he’s a Red but Ellesmere Port Labour MP Justin Madders is only too happy to back the Blues in an All-Stars football match to support cash-strapped Chester FC.

Everyone is invited to part with their cash at Swansway Chester Stadium this Thursday (February 15) in return for watching a team of All-Stars – including Mr Madders – take on a Chester FC select side managed by former manager Neil Young.

The fundraiser is organised by City Fans United director Jeff Banks along with Chester-born former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen and broadcaster Colin Murray to help keep the club afloat.

Manchester United supporter Justin, who will join Colin’s All-Stars side, said: “I am delighted to be able to take part in the fundraising match and I promise the spectators I’ll give a performance they’ll not forget in a hurry.

“It’s great that we have such big names coming and I’m sure the public will respond by coming to the game in huge numbers to give the club a much needed boost.”

Cheeky chappie Colin Murray, a big Liverpool FC fan, has backed the fan-owned cause since day one.

He said of his promising new signing: “Justin contacted me and talked a very good game. He plays regularly and claims to be somewhat of a hidden talent.

“He better be as good as he says, or he’ll be a ‘remainer’... on the bench!

(Image: Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

“I did ask him his ‘position’ but like every politician he didn’t give me a bloody straight answer!”

The line up also includes ex-footballers David Thompson, Chris Iwelumo, Maik Taylor, Danny Webber, Keith Gillespie, Neil Mellor, Paddy McCourt, Perry Groves, Danny Higginbotham and Andy Griffin, with more to follow.

Neil Young’s Chester FC Select side so far boasts the return to the Swansway Chester Stadium for the likes of Iain Howard, Chris Simm, Bradley Barnes, Matty McNeil, Matty McGinn, Ben Mills, along with Paul Linwood and former Chester City striker Ryan Lowe.

(Image: Tony Clixby)

More former Blues players are expected to be announced over the weekend as the big game draws closer.

Tickets are available from the Chester FC Ticket Office, either in person or by calling 01244 371376 during the club’s opening hours, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm. It will also be pay at the gate too with the admission £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

As the game is a fundraising event for the club, fans are asked to consider making a donation before entering the turnstiles on the night. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

The Blues Bar will also be open to the fans from 5pm on Thursday night, with Colin Murray aiming to speak to the fans inside the bar prior to the match itself.

Kick off on Thursday, February 15, is at 7.45pm.