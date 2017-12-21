Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thoughts often turn to holidays once Christmas is over so jet-setters may be interested to learn that a holiday company is offering new travel experiences from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Super Break has launched a series of exclusive short breaks with flights scheduled for take-off in 2018, giving local holidaymakers the chance to see even more of what Europe has to offer.

New destinations are:

■ Verona, Venice and Lake Garda– including Lake Garda Discovery and Venice, Jewel of the Adriatic Tour (departs April 27, 2018) – with prices from £549 per person.

■ Iceland under the Midnight Sun – Midnight Sun Whale Watching and Lake Myvatn Adventure Nature at its Best Tour (departs June 15, 2018) – with prices from £799 per person.

■ Incredible Iceland – including the Search for the Northern Lights Tour and Lake Myvatn Land of Fire and Ice Experience (departs February 5, 2018 and December 14, 2018) – with prices from £699 per person.

Super Break has expanded its offering with an even bigger flight programme for winter 18/19 following the sell-out success of its inaugural flights to Akureyri in Northern Iceland, providing the first direct routes to this ‘incredible’ part of the country from the UK.

Spokeswoman Katherine Scott said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be launching our new chartered flight programme, providing holidaymakers from the North West with a brand-new selection of incredible travel experiences to choose from in 2018.

“Following the huge demand for our exclusive flights to Akureyri, Iceland, we have expanded the schedule from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to now offer unforgettable travel experiences in two of Europe’s most exciting destinations, helping to connect more holidaymakers to new locations on the continent and beyond, all from their local airport.”

Declan Maguire, Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s aviation development manager added: “This is great news for the airport and local holidaymakers, with Super Break proving to be a real hit with the region’s passengers. In addition to growing their specialist charter holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Super Break also provide travellers with the ability to book holidays to many destinations already featured by airlines from LJLA.”

For more information and to book, visit the Super Break website or call 0800 042 0288.