The new owners of a well known Chester pub that closed down earlier this year are appealing for a new manager to run it.

The Lock Vaults on Hoole Lane closed its doors in January after its previous owners Punch Taverns said it was unable to trade because the building was 'structurally unsafe.'

But new owners Star Pubs and Bars who took over the pub at the beginning of March say they are now working hard to make the building structurally safe, and plan to open it as soon as possible.

And a spokesperson said they were looking for a new operator to take over the running of the pub.

“Star Pubs and Bars took on the Lock Vaults pub in Chester from Punch Taverns at the beginning of March and we have been working since then to make it structurally safe and fit for trade.

"With this in mind, we are currently recruiting for a new operator to take over the running of this canalside community pub at the earliest opportunity.

“Anyone interested in taking on the Lock Vaults should contact: 08085 94 95 96.”