Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A recently opened public service hub in a Cheshire town is proving a massive benefit to the community, it has been revealed.

Just weeks after opening its doors the hub, in the borough council’s offices at Wyvern House in Winsford, is already said to be helping residents improve their lives.

One is Karla McDonagh, 32, from the Mount Pleasant area of the town, who has had to cope with ‘struggling circumstances’ in recent years as she brings up her one-year-old son as a single mum without the security of having a job.

“When I was moving over from maternity pay to benefits I needed help with council tax and rent and I was sent to Wyvern House,” said Karla.

“It is now the go to place in Winsford. They ask you what you need and they point you in the right direction.

“I think it’s a good thing now that it is all under one roof. There were times in the past when you came here and they said you needed to go to the Job Centre and then they would tell you to back go to Wyvern House and then off to the Work Zone.

(Image: Google Street View)

“You would constantly be back and forth to different places. It is very time-consuming and pretty tiring and daunting, even for the healthiest of people with healthy minds.

“If you have mental health problems you would find it difficult, you might be sent from one place to another and then not be bothered to attend because you’re not well.

“With it all being under one roof it is a massive benefit to the local community because all the relevant organisations you need for assistance and help are all here. You only need to walk down a hallway.”

Residents can now access a range of services which offer employment, housing, health and welfare reform support. They are given help to prepare CVs, develop IT skills and apply for jobs.

The refurbished space on the ground floor of the building is home to Job Centre Plus, the Work Zone and Citizens Advice. Also available are Forhousing and the work and enterprise team from Weaver Vale Housing Trust which work alongside council services making it easier for residents to get all the help they need.

Karla added: “Now there are a lot of services here like Citizens Advice and I have used that a few times for help. The service I have received has helped me massively and Wyvern House on a few occasions has helped me in struggling circumstances.

“People should not be afraid to visit. There is a lot of support and guidance and you are greeted with a friendly face and atmosphere.”

Winsford councillor Brian Clarke (Lab), the borough’s cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council is putting the views of Winsford people first and offering what they need.

“Residents walk into Wyvern House looking for help and support with all different types of problems and concerns and it is our job to ensure they are supported and helped to thrive.

“This new public services hub is able to support these people by offering a simple and effective collaborative service within one site.

“I would advise people to pay a visit to Wyvern House if you need support with employment, housing, health or welfare to see for yourself how our advisors can work together to support you in whichever way you need.”

The improvements form part of a council initiative to transform the lives of the people in the town.