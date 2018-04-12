Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been completely gutted since it closed, with extensive renovations taking place since the end of last year.

But there is now less than a month to go until the Brunning and Price company reopen the former Lord Binning pub in Kelsall as The Morris Dancer, after much anticipation.

The pub was known for decades as The Morris Dancer, getting its moniker from a landlord in the 1970s who was a morris dancer.

But it closed in April 2010 and was shut for more than a year before being taken over by the New Moon company who named it The Lord Binning.

After a successful six years, the pub again had to close after New Moon went into administration, and there had been much speculation about the future of the pub which sat empty for several months.

But now after a rebrand and the return of a familiar name, Brunning and Price have high hopes for the new venue - and staff are already taking bookings for the grand opening on Thursday, May 3.

Manager Ryan Martinez-Baranda, who has previously worked at The Grosvenor Arms and The Architect, is 'madly passionate' about gin and red wine, while Michelin starred head chef Tony Collins has headed up the kitchen at The Combermere Arms.

Staff have been busy tasting the pub's brand new menu, sampling cocktails and have had a special tour of Weetwood Ales learning about how some of the beers are brewed.

And the pub are taking more staff on - with both full and part-time opportunities for front of house crew available.

Interested applicants who 'love all things food, wine, beer and gin' can apply through the pub's website www.brunningandprice.co.uk/morrisdancer

You can also book a table for the grand opening at 5pm on Thursday, May 3 through the website.