New owners of a Handbridge petrol station and convenience store have confirmed their intention to establish a Co-op.

Rumours have been flying around since it emerged businessman Stephen Vaughan had not sold directly to the Co-op but a North West-based development company called Chester Assets Ltd.

However, agent Steve Edgeller, on behalf of the new owners, told The Chronicle: “The site will need to be remediated, as unfortunately there seems to have been some historic seepage from the underground petrol tanks.

"Once this is complete, the building will be extended and leased to The Co-operative Group Ltd who will run the new store and filling station.”

The Queen’s Park Road service station has now closed its doors as the fixtures and fittings are removed.

Chester Assets Ltd has gained planning permission for an extension to the convenience store – currently run as a Londis with Esso garage – with documents submitted to the council stating it will be a Co-op.

However, former owner Mr Vaughan is aware of speculation including one rumour the site would be turned into student accommodation which he described as ‘ridiculous’.

He said: “It’s being purchased by developers who have planning permission for a Co-op. As far as I’m concerned I’m 99% sure that’s what’s going to happen.”

Mr Vaughan added: “They have intimated to me their intention is to run a petrol station forecourt with convenience store and it will be successful in the area because it will be bigger and better than a private enterprise can do. They will throw millions at this to make it right.”

He said staff had transferred across to the new company but had subsequently been made redundant. They would receive pay-outs and he surmises they are happy with the outcome.

Mr Vaughan won’t be retiring but intends to act as a business to business consultant and retail advisor.

He added: “I would like to thank everybody for being loyal over the years, both customers and staff.”

The Chronicle has approached the Co-op for comment.

Last summer Mr Vaughan was among those who fought against a plan by Eaton Estate to convert the nearby No2 Overleigh Road, Handbridge, into retail space plus a semi-detached house and six apartments with off street parking.

The planning application has not yet materialised but Grosvenor Estate, who own the company, insist the scheme is still being developed.