Now Northwich is a new one-day, large scale international street theatre festival heading to Northwich on October 6.

The festival will take over the town centre transforming the streets and squares with magical and mesmerising local and international performances.

It will be a day of fun for all the family that celebrates Northwich and stretches the imagination with all that is possible.

You can expect surprises at every turn, meeting an Urban Astronaut or a Vegetable Nanny in Weaver Way.

Music, dance and performances will start at 1pm and continue throughout the day.

High-quality street performers from across the world will be performing alongside our local professional company’s Cheshire Dance and Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, who have been leading a community programme that will see more than 100 local performers taking part.

The festival will finish with a breathtaking evening performance, by Netherlands-based Close-Act Theatre, who will bring their awe-inspiring show Saurus to the streets of Northwich.

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “This is going to be such an exciting event for Northwich. The Urban Astronaut, Vegetable Nannies and Push are just some of the many performers already confirmed.

“Saurus is set to light up the town for the finale.

“The word from the organisers is expect the unexpected, in what is hoped will become an annual event.”

Now Northwich has been developed with Deda Producing, who are renowned for producing outdoor festivals, in partnership with Cheshire Dance, specialist dance agency.

The project has received much support from local partners including Northwich BID, Northwich Town Council, Mid-Cheshire Development Board, Gadbrook Park BID, Marketing Cheshire and independent traders in Northwich.

Funded by Arts Council England and Cheshire West and Chester Council, the festival is a feature event part of SLANT.

For details visit Nownorthwich.co.uk.