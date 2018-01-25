Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"We want to give our customers something to be excited about. It’s like a new ride at Alton Towers – people want to go to Alton Towers again. ”

These are the words of passionate Chester restaurateur Tom Hughes, co-owner of The Chef’s Table in Music Hall Passage, who is currently in the middle of a major revamp.

Tom, 34, eats, sleeps and breathes the food business so much he is even hands on with the refurbishment and asks: “Why wouldn’t I be?”

The award-winning restaurant, regularly rated as one of Chester’s top three venues on Trip Advisor, was still thriving as its fourth birthday approached but Tom's mantra is: “We can be better.”

Tom, who co-owns the place with wife Katie McLachlan and chef Liam McKay, continued: “When you’re three people who have been in the industry all your lives and you open up a restaurant for four years and it’s been very successful, we’re not the type of people to sit there and have a cigarette and a glass of wine. We’re like right, what can we do, how can we get involved and take it forward?”

Both the charm and the challenge presented by The Chef’s Table is its small size which was the design poser on the table.

“With the designer we’ve brought in, James Roberts – who’s a local lad, we want to keep it local – he’s come in and listened to what we wanted, “ said Tom. “We need the space to be freshened up and we also need it to work for us.

“So we’ve managed to fit in another four covers, which is huge in a small place like this. We’ve managed to extend the kitchen and fit in a second door so the kitchen now have their own door instead of working through the restaurant all the time.”

The changes will see the number of covers grow from 24 to 28 in a business that once employed four people and now has 20.

Tom, who also runs The Shropshire Arms with dad (called Tom as well), is deliberately coy about the details of the new decor and menu that will launch on Friday, February 9. Wearing his marketing hat, he hopes to build a sense of anticipation.

But as a spirited supporter of Chester’s independent shops and restaurants he promises the ‘independent experience’ won’t be matched by any chain.

He said: “The first people that sit down on February 9, they’re getting so much more than they will get from any chain. They’re getting everything that’s gone into this restaurant – blood, sweat and tears – we’re independent. And by the time the food gets done – my business partner Liam, the chef, has been working on his menu for six months. We’re not just going to throw out the same food, it will be same genre but it’s going to be better.”