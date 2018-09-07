Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crew members from the McDonald’s restaurant at Cheshire Oaks teamed up with Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, and Keep Britain Tidy to clean up the local area.

The Cheshire Oaks restaurant has been closed for 10 weeks as it has undergone a digital transformation, offering customers more options on how they order, including the new ‘click and collect’ service.

The new look restaurant is to re-open on September 12.

As part of the closure, crew members have been getting out and about working on several community projects to help spruce up the restaurants surrounding areas with a refresh.

During the first event, 80 members of staff completed a clean-up operation with MP Justin Madders around designated areas of Ellesmere Port, where the local council has labelled such areas as ‘target hotspots for litter’.

The 80 crew members were split into eight teams of 10 and picked up 70 bags of rubbish over the space of four hours.

The second event 40 members of staff were split into two groups where the first group joined Mr Madders and went to Sutton Beaches residential home to help manage and clean the communal gardens while the second group complete a litter pick around Sutton Road residential area, who managed to collect 40 bags of rubbish.

Justin Madders said: “I was delighted that so many McDonald’s employees could join me in clearing up some of the litter hotspots around the town.

“It is always disappointing when people are inconsiderate enough to drop litter in our area, but the community spirit on display from everyone present was extremely heartening.

“Their efforts made a real difference and I know from speaking with residents at Sutton Beaches in particular just how well received their hard work has been.”

McDonald’s Cheshire Oaks restaurant manager Rob Bell said: “I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up the surrounding areas of Ellesmere Port with a number of tidy-up events.

“It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone.”